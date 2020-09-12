Photo contest

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that new generation is very talented but due to lack of guidance and training, its talent is not being used for the development of the country.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a photo competition in connection with the death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Jinnah at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Friday. The minister regretted that even during the past 73 years, we failed to set the nation on the right path, and the main reason behind the failure was non-implementation of the policies given by Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said: We need to introduce our new generation to the sacrifices offered by Pakistan movement leaders for the creation of the motherland.