Mahira Khan wants system to avoid rape incidents

LAHORE:Pakistan’s much-adored actress Mahira Khan, who has been very vocal about women’s rights, has reacted to the tragic incident of rape at Lahore Motorway and asked authorities to devise a system to avoid such tragic incidents in future.

Mahira Khan, who has made waves in Bollywood also working with internationally acknowledged Indian Actor Shahrukh Khan in an Indian Movie, shared a quote of prominent writer Saadat Hasan Manto to describe the current status of women in society. Her latest post comes after a heinous incident that took place at Lahore Motorway, where two robbers raped a mother of two in vicinity of Gujjarpura police station when the victim, along with her children, was heading to Gujranwala. The actress also shared the post of Haroon Shahid about the issue that is seemingly raising in our society. Mahira Khan shared a scathing excerpt from the writings of writer Saadat Hasan Manto: "Hamare Han Izzat Ki Haqdar Sirf Ghar Ki Aurton Ko Samjah Jata Hai, Baqi Aurtein Hamare Liye Gosht Ki Dukanne Hain Jin k Bahir hum Koutto ki Tarah Zuban Latkae Kharre Nazr Aate Hain".