Authorities fail to check prices of edibles in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The provincial government, as well as the district administration, has badly failed to control prices of edibles, especially of bread, milk, meat, fruit and vegetables in the provincial capital.

Milk-sellers in localities like Gulberg, Khyber Super Market, Nauthia, Swati Gate, etc have been selling milk at Rs120 to Rs130 per litter while tandoors have reduced either the weight of roti or increased rate of single roti to Rs15 against the official rate of Rs10 despite the government claims of providing four on cheaper rates.

Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi had also claimed a few days ago that 170 grams roti would be available at Rs10, but that also proved a hollow slogan. Since there is no check from the government, shopkeepers have a free hand to fix prices on their own. There has been hardly any check or raid from the food inspectors and district government despite the government claims and directives to check prices of daily use commodities.

Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani had once ruled in the assembly that the deputy commissioners concerned be suspended if edibles were being sold beyond official prices, but that warning also fell on deaf ears. A visit to the abovementioned localities revealed that shopkeepers, especially milk-sellers, tandoors, butchers and fruit and vegetable sellers, were not following the official price lists and had fixed rates on their own, let alone ensuring quality of the commodities.

It is also ironic that the departments concerned hardly have any mechanism of follow-up of prices and quality checking after conducting random raids or checking once in several months.

PDWP approves 13 projects

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 13 projects worth Rs10165.230 million.

A handout said the 5th meeting of the PDWP was held under the Chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir Khan, the additional chief secretary Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The members of the PDWP and officials of the departments concerned attended the meeting. The forum considered 13 projects pertaining to multi-sectoral development, urban development, water, transport, Sports & Tourism and Agriculture sectors. It accorded approval to 13 projects with an estimated cost of Rs 10165.230 million.

The approved projects of Multi-sectoral Development sector were: IFAD Assistance project for Rural Economic Transformation – Concept Paper Component – I: Poverty Graduation and Youth Employment Generation (USD60 million) Component – 2: Community Development Support and Socio Economic Infrastructure (USD 40 million); Clearance of Contractors’ liabilities, Compensation / Arbitration Awards, Court decretal amounts and escalation in FATA. [MA]. Sub Head: 191664-1 Liabilities of Contractors (FIRM) of Solarization in the Tribal Districts South Waziristan.

Approved projects of Sports & Tourism sector were: Upgradation of football ground at Qayyum stadium, Peshawar. Establishment of 2 Sports Stadium (1 for UCs 64/65/92, 1 for UCs 42/80), Peshawar. 12. Establishment, upgradation & Rehabilitation of Sports Facilities (AIP).