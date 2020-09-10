Two robbers gang-rape mother of two on Motorway

LAHORE: Two robbers gang-raped a mother of two on the Motorway late Tuesday night in Gujjarpura police limits.

The woman along with two children was traveling to Gujranwala in a car she was driving when she had to stop at the Gujjarpura section of the Motorway after running out of fuel at around 1.30am. She immediately called a relative and sent him her location. He asked her to also dial the Motorway Police helpline 130. She was reportedly given no response by the Motorway Police helpline.

In the meantime, two robbers approached the car, broke the window, and took the woman and her children to nearby bushes where they raped her repeatedly in front of the children.They also snatched her purse carrying Rs100, 000 in cash, one bracelet, car registration and three ATM cards. The Gujjarpura police have registered a case and started investigation. The Motorway police spokesman said the incident did not occur in the limits of Motorway Police.