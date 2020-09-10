ACs directed to visit Land Record Centres thrice a week

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Ishrat Ali Wednesday asked the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the division to visit Land Record Centre concerned for three days in a week to check services being provided to applicants and monitor the administrative matters.

Presiding over a meeting held to review the performance of the revenue department, the commissioner said the Land Record Centres should facilitate the people.

He asked officers of Land Record Centers to maintain cleanliness and ensure implementation of anti-coronavirus SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Niazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema and other officers and Deputy Commissioners of other districts also shared the meeting via video link.

The commissioner directed the DCs to assign targets to the revenue department and then monitor performance of the officers.

The DCs told the meeting that a coordinated and effective strategy is being formulated to meet the targets set by the revenue department.

DC CHAIRS AGRICULTURAL BODY MEETING: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Wednesday chaired a district agricultural advisory meeting at his office.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood briefed the participants on steps being taken for the welfare of farmers.

Apart from officers of Fisheries and other departments, representatives of farmers were also present.

The DC said the scope of training programs for the awareness of farmers should be further widened while steps should be taken to guide them.

He said action should be taken against adulterated pesticides sellers. He said prices of fertilizer should be monitored and canal water thieves should be arrested.

Khalid briefed the body on locusts issues, flood situation, anti-smog activities. Representatives of farmers presented some issues regarding welfare of agriculture sector.