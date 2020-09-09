Japanese grant to improve sanitation conditions

Islamabad : Japan has extended grant assistance of 500 million yen (around $4.7 million) to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for improving sanitation services in the federal capital by procuring garbage disposal vehicles from Japan.

Notes to this effect were signed and exchanged between Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori and Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr. Noor Ahmad here. Under the programme, special vehicles such as the garbage Compactor, the Skip Lifting Vehicle and the Sewer Jet Sucking machine will be provided to MCI.