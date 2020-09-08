Six charged after anti-migrant protests in Dover

KENT: Six men have been charged with crimes including public disorder and obstructing police following anti-migrant protests in Dover on Saturday.

Demonstrators marched from the seafront onto the A20 road, and blocked traffic for over an hour in a protest that was largely peaceful. But 10 men were later arrested by

police and six have since been charged.

Kent Police said it was “unacceptable” that anyone would use protests as an excuse for criminal behaviour. Officers charged Nigel Marcham, 51, and Dave Goldsmith, 51, with public disorder.

Joe Wardle, 30, Ashley Parker, 28, and Jason Heath, 31 were charged with obstructing police officers. Heath was also charged with drug possession, along with Paul Smith, 37. All six people have been released on bail and are due to appear in court at a later date.

The four other men, who remain unnamed by police, include a 42-year-old and a 58-year-old who were arrested on suspicion of public disorder. A 51-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and a 47-year old was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. They have been released on bail until October.

Chief Superintendent Nigel Brookes of Kent Police said: “We made it very clear from the start that Kent Police would have officers in Dover and would not tolerate violence or disorder. Whilst the majority of people demonstrated their views peacefully, there was a minority who did not.“Thankfully our experienced officers intervened quickly when offences were committed, sought to keep the transport routes moving and balance the rights of those taking part in the protests.

“We worked with partner agencies and were supported by a number of other forces, which helped keep the disruption on the day to a minimum.“I would like to thank those people living, visiting and working in Dover for their cooperation and patience. It is unacceptable for anyone to use events like these as an excuse for criminal behaviour and we will be seeking the full force of the law against those who have committed offences.”

The protests come after the Home Office has faced criticism in recent weeks for its pledge to make the channel crossing to the UK “unviable” for migrants.Analysis by the PA news agency shows that at least 5,600 migrants have now made it to British shores by boat in 2020.