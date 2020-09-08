PHC launches cleanliness week

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) launched a cleanliness week on Monday. The drive will continue from September 7 to 12. The campaign was inaugurated by PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth. He said Islam puts great emphasis on both spiritual and physical cleanliness and purification, which is exactly why having high personal hygiene standard is important for our health but also considered part of our religious practice as a Muslim. The ceremony was attended amongst others by the president of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association. Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Wajih Ud Din, PHC Registrar, said the PHC has devised Cleanliness and Sanitation Policy 2020, which gives a complete set of guidelines on personal hygiene and workspace cleanliness to all stockholders. He said that the cleanliness week shall be observed by district judiciary as well and necessary instructions had been passed on to the district and sessions judges throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this regard.