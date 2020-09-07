Legislative support group on countering violent extremism launched in Punjab

Islamabad : Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan programme launched Legislative Support Group in Punjab Assembly on Countering Violent Extremism and peace building in Punjab.

The Legislative Support Group is formed as a result of training of Members of Punjab Assembly focusing on strengthening the role of standing committees to address the issues of Countering Violent Extremism in Punjab. SSDO is working in close collaboration with the members of Punjab Assembly to strengthen the legislative oversight for building peace in Punjab.

After conducting three-days training of 40 Members of Punjab Assembly and 10 senior officials of Punjab Assembly and Government of Punjab, SSDO has now launched a group of parliamentarians to strengthen their role in the assembly and as well as in the constituency to address the issues of countering violent extremism in Punjab.

The members of the Legislative Support Group (LSG) will be provided research and technical assistance to work on the issues of peace and sustainable development in Punjab. These members will be also be organizing constituency level awareness campaign to educate the communities on laws related to countering violent extremism in Punjab. SSDO & Paigham-e-Pakistan will facilitate the members to organize the district and constituency level campaign on CVE

in district Multan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Lodhran & DG Khan.

The purpose of district level awareness campaign is to educate the masses about the laws to counter extremism in Punjab

and promote social cohesion through elected representatives in Punjab. These laws include Temporary Residents Act, Sound System Act, Witness Protection Act, Safe Charity , and Prohibition of Hate Material in the community.

The members of Legislative Support Group will also file questions and adjournment motions in the assembly on the implementation status of these laws at the local level in Punjab.

The members of the Legislative Support Group includes MPA Bushra Anjum Butt, MPA Syeda Uzma Qadri, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, MPA Sania Kamran, MPA Momina Waheed, MPA Sabeen Gul, MPA Kanwal Pervez, MPA Hina Pervez Butt, MPA Sabeen Gul, MPA Uswa Aftab, MPA Syed Ali Haider Gillani, MPA Waseem Badozai, MPA Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Qasim Abbas, MPA Aon Hameed Dogger, MPA Syed Usman Mehmood, MPA Mian Muhammad Shafi, MPA Shazia Abid, MPA Kazim Pirzada, MPA Sohaib Bherth, MPA Mahinder Pall, MPA Dr Shaheena Karim.