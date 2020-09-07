Hate-mongering not to be allowed on social media: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Head of Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office.

Tahir Ashrafi congratulated Usman Buzdar on the completion of two years of PTI government. The CM told Maulana about the major projects of Punjab government. Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government appreciates the role of religious scholars for the promotion of religious harmony in the province as they have extended full cooperation during Muharram to deal with religious bigotry. He lauded the role of religious scholars in the war against extremism. He said no one will be allowed to spread sectarian and hateful content on social media. Usman Buzdar said that he considers the meeting and consultation with religious scholars as an honour. The Auqaf Department in Punjab is being made more vibrant. The government will ensure the provision of Sehat Insaf Card to the students and teachers of the madrassas, he added.

PAF: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on Pakistan Air Force Day said that today is the day to pay tribute to the great achievements and sacrifices rendered by ‘Falcons of Pakistan Air Force’.

He said September 7 is a memorable day in the history of Pakistan Air Force. September 7, 1965, is a bright chapter in the history of the Pakistan Air Force as on this day Falcons of Pakistan set an example of courage and bravery. He said that the warriors of PAF while defending the airspace defeated the cunning enemy and destroyed their air force. The unforgettable role of the Pakistan Air Force will always be remembered in golden words. He said that the whole nation is proud of the professional abilities and capability of PAF Falcons. Even today, the Pakistan Air Force is ready to respond every move of the enemy with the same zeal and the spirit exhibited in 1965. The Pakistan Air Force demonstrated its professional abilities by shooting down two Indian warplanes in February for violating the Line of Control.

The chief minister said that we salute the falcons of Pakistan Air Force for protecting the airspace of Pakistan. He said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, our brave forces have foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy in the past and will continue to do so in the future as well. All three Armed Forces of Pakistan are professional forces and are always vigilant in defending the beloved homeland. He said that the courage and unparalleled bravery displayed by Pakistan Air Force in the 1965 war has been written in golden words. The Pakistan Air Force is one of the best air forces in the world and the nation is proud of it.

sanitation: Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting on local government at Chief Minister’s office here on Sunday. Expressing indignation over unsatisfactory sanitary condition in some areas of the province and slothfulness of local bodies’ staff, he said who does not perform has no right to remain on seat. He warned the local government staff and officers not to show laxity in solving peoples’ problems. He said the local government funds have been restored throughout the province which will help start a new era of development at grassroots level. He said provincial government is preparing for the local bodies elections as the transfer of powers at grassroots will ensure solution to people’s problems at their doorsteps. The CM directed for accelerating the process of promotion of local bodies sub-engineers as well as expedite the process of recruitment on vacant posts of buildings inspectors at the earliest.

He said reaching Baldia Online App users more than two lac is a good omen. He said six services including birth, marriage, etc. are being provided through this App. He said people can lodge complaints against local bodies’ institutions through this App by sitting homes. He said the facility of filling the forms should be provided to illiterate people in local bodies offices.

PM’s adviser: Adviser to Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office here on Sunday. Matters regarding two years performance of the Punjab government, publicity and problems of media workers were discussed during the meeting. Shehbaz Gill said that the chief minister and his team will soon share their two years performance with the Islamabad-based journalists.