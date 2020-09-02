Three injured in Green Town roof collapse

LAHORE:At least three people were injured when the dilapidated roof of a house collapsed in Block No. 15 at Green Town on Tuesday.

The victims were in the house when the roof caved in and they were trapped under the debris. Rescue teams pulled them out of the debris. They were admitted in a nearby hospital. Cop shot at, injured: A police constable was shot at and wounded at Shahdara Town on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Abdul Ghaffar. He was returning home in Narang Mandi after performing duty at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines when he was shot at and injured by unidentified person/s. He suffered a bullet wound in his chest. He was removed to Mayo Hospital. Police said they were investigating the matter.

arrested: Police have set up e-police posts at seven entry and exit points of the City on which strict checking is being carried out with the help of technology.

Dolphin SP Rashid Hidayat said e-police posts have been set up at the seven entry and exit points of the city, including at New Ravi Bridge, Old Ravi Bridge, Sagyan, Thokar Niaz Baig, Babu Sabo. With the help of e-police software, 41 proclaimed offenders (POs) were arrested in August, the Dolphin SP said. With the help of e-police software, a man, Ehsanullah, wanted in murder case by Multan police was arrested and 19 accused wanted in check bounce cases were arrested. SP Rashid Hidayat said that 1,643 accused of committing various heinous crimes and having criminal record were handed over to police stations in the last month. Twenty-six fugitives were arrested, out of whom 20 were wanted by Lahore police and six by the police of other districts.

In August, 33 target offenders were also arrested. Seventeen suspects of A-category wanted in robbery and burglary cases were arrested. The SP said that 16 accused wanted in cases of theft, betrayal of trust, and vehicle snatching were arrested. With the help of e-police software, the record of more than 300,000 suspects was checked. With the help of e-app on the streets, more than 36,000 women were identified by woman police, he added.

cylinder blast: A man was injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a welding shop near Pindi Stop at Kot Lakhpat on Tuesday. The victim was working at the shop when the cylinder exploded with a huge bang. The shop caught fire and the victim suffered injuries. Firefighters extinguished the fire. The victim was removed to Jinnah Hospital.

Boy reunited: Lower Mall investigations police Tuesday found a 15-year-old boy who had run away from home a few days back. During investigations, it came forth that the body, Irfan, had left home because he was disturbed due to the labour he was engaged as a child. Police handed over him to his parents after completing legal formalities. His parents had registered a case fearing his abduction.

traffic violations: Punjab Highway Patrol lodged 1,526 cases on violation of traffic laws, 176 cases of illegal arms and their display, 213 cases of narcotics in the last month. This was stated in the monthly performance report issued by PHP Headquarters. PHP seized 3,958 litre liquor and 30,611 gram chars. Fourteen illegal Kalashnikovs, 27 riffles, 28 guns and 146 pistols were seized. PHP arrested 145 proclaimed offenders.