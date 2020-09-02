PTI lacks vision to run country, says PPP leader

CHAKDARRA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial General Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had compounded the miseries of the people in its two-year rule. Talking to reporters, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took U-turns on all key issues as he lacked the vision to run the country. He said that record inflation had made life miserable for the people, who were facing the brunt of unemployment due to the poor policies of this government. Faisal Karim Kundi, who is former deputy speaker of the National Assembly, said that it was the PPP government under former president Asif Ali Zardari that initiated the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project with the help of China. He said that his party government had approved the construction of the Malakand Expressway and prepared a plan to promote tourism in Malakand division. Criticising the PTI government, the PPP leader said that though it ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for almost seven years, its rulers could not work for the uplift of the hitherto underdeveloped area. He said that people thronged Kumrat and other scenic places, but there were no facilities for the tourists. He urged the government to take steps for promoting tourism as the province had great potential for it.