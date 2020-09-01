Armed forces continue relief and rescue efforts in rain-hit areas

Pakistan Army engineers cleared the Gizri Underpass on Monday, and over last two days the KPT, Civic Centre, Mohsin Bhopali and Golimar underpass were cleared for traffic.

Dewatering at multiple locations continued so as to ensure civic facilities, said a press release issued by the ISPR. Army mobile recovery vehicles deployed at various choked points are shifting faulty vehicles to aside to keep the flow of traffic smooth.

Twenty-two emergency medical and 56 relief camps are working in coordination with the civil administration and helping people in distress in various parts of Karachi Cooked meals are being provided to stranded people in flood-hit areas. Three army field medical facilities established at Qayyumabad, Surjani and Saadi Town were providing immediate emergency medical care to flood victims.

PN’s efforts

The Pakistan Navy’s relief operation continued in the rain-hit areas in Karachi and other parts of Sindh. Pakistan Navy teams, besides the rescue operation, provided cooked food, necessary rations and established medical care centres for the assistance of distressed populous.

The navy has augmented relief and rescue activities in Karachi and Badin. It assisted in repairing the LBOD leakage in coordination with the civil administration in District Badin. Floodwaters were drained in different areas.

Relief and rescue efforts were launched at various parts of Karachi and citizens were shifted to safer places. Hundreds of cooked food packets were distributed amongst the traumatised families in the rain-hit areas of Younis Abad and Kakka Pir, Nazimabad and Surjani Town. Additionally, thousands of bags containing necessary food items were also distributed in Surjani Town, Yaro khan Goth, Yousaf Goth, Khameso Goth covering diverse localities at Karachi and relief camps at District Badin.

Medical camps established at Badin were reinforced with additional doctors and medics of the Pakistan Navy. Mobile medical teams visited various localities and provided treatment and medicines to over 1,000 patients. Medical assistance was also extended to residents confined to their homes due to widespread flooding in Defence and Clifton areas.