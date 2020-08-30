CTLC to create opportunities for educated women

Islamabad: Community Technology Learning Centres (CTLC) Programme would empower women of remote areas through imparting computer skills and help create opportunities for them to earn livelihood respectably.

The centre was established under the aegis of National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), with the collaboration of Microsoft Corporation and respective district governments to initiate the project.

NCHD involved the CTLC graduates in the data entry activity at NCHD, which facilitated them to acquire jobs in the data transcription industry, an official of NCH told this agency.

Revolution in digital technologies has changed our way of life, he remarked.

He said women with access to Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) could benefit from it. They have the potential to contribute financially and improve their living standard, he said.

He added that through this initiative NCHD aimed to empower women by expanding rural women’s socio-economic and political.

However, there is a need to provide quality training opportunities to impart ICT skills to rural women, he said. ICTs interventions provided ample evidence that rural women are keen to learn innovative digital technology skills to significantly improve their lives.