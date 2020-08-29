Broghil festival now on Sept 12

PESHAWAR: The two-day Broghil festival will now begin from September 12 at Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral district.

The festival was earlier scheduled for September 5 but the organisers changed the date due to the recent heavy rains and subsequent floods that wreaked havoc in the district. The festival will now kick off from September 12 and conclude on September 13.

Being organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department and the administration of Upper Chitral district, the festival will show-case various activities, including horse and yak polo, cricket, football, Buzkashi, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games.

Buzkashi, the yak race, yak polo, fireworks, traditional music and traditional food shows will be the main features of the event. Officials said roper arrangements are being made for highlighting different aspects of the ancient and unique Wakhi culture. A tent village will be established in Broghil to facilitate the participants and tourists.

The Broghil valley, bordering the Wakhan Corridor of Afghanistan, is situated about 250km from Chitral city. Its extended glaciers, incredible wildlife, scattered wetlands, rich wilderness, green meadows and mighty mountains are the main tourism potential of the area.