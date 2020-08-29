45 arrested in Swabi

SWABI: District police have arrested 45 criminals within three days during operations in different areas, said District Police Officer Imran Shahid on Friday.

He said the police have launched a special operation and issued instructions to the district police to maintain peace and ensure people’s security. The operation was led SDPOs Taj Muhammad Khan, Pasham Gul Khan, Iftikhar Ali and Noorul Amin Khan. Prominent among those arrested are Hakeem Khan, Raz Mohammad Khan, Rizwanullah and Kishwar, all of whom had been underground for years.

He said that dozens of pistols, Kalashnikovs, shotguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also recovered from the arrestees. “The crackdown on criminal elements is still underway,” the official said.