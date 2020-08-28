Three street criminals held

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have busted three criminals involved in purse snatching and recovered cash, mobile phone, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered crackdown against criminals specially involved in street crimes. Following these orders DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in that regards.

Following these directions, SP (investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Asim Zahidi along with other officials which successfully busted a gang of street criminals involved in purse snatching. The nabbed criminals have been identified as Jahangir Ahmed, Hamza Saddiq resident of Sary Madu Islamabad and Anwer Khan resident of Dhoke Paracha Islamabad.