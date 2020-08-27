PPP responsible for Karachi's dismal state, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said PPP is responsible for Karachi's dismal state and is only blaming the Centre to hide its own shortcomings.

The minister's comments came a day after heavy rains lashed Karachi, causing damage to infrastructure, gutters to overflow, roads to be flooded, and prolonged power outages, among other miseries. One person was also reported to have died in a rain-related incident.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, he said: “PPP said they would transform Larkana into Karachi. Instead, they did the opposite, and turned Karachi into Larkana.”

Faraz said that the party is blaming the federal government to cover up its own incompetence and inefficiency. “Whether it is coronavirus or any other matter, Sindh has always politicised it.” “God is exposing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh [Murad Ali Shah],” he said, adding that the province had not blamed the Centre for rains, until now. Talking about Nawaz Sharif’s repatriation, he rejected the notion that the government was engaging in “point-scoring” over the matter. Faraz said that the former premier had left the country “under the guise of treatment”. “He made false statements,” the information minister added. “Looking at his photos, it is clear he has broken the law,” Faraz said.

He said that Nawaz is taking care of politics alongside his health, referring to a photograph of the PML-N supremo out on a walk with his son.