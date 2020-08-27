Pakistani mangoes’ export up despite coronavirus impacts

MULTAN: Covid-19 pandemic has almost paralysed all segments of life but the aroma of mangoes of south Punjab has escaped its impact and the global demand of Pakistani mangoes has increased this year.

According to export statistics, the mangoes export graph is also expected to jump more than 50 percent in comparison top 2019 when it was at 42 percent. In the views of mango exporters, this year mango export graph is expected to cross the figure of 145, 000 tons in comparison to 115, 000 tons of 2019.

They said the increase in Pakistani mango has occurred due to favorable policies and hot demand of Pakistan mangoes worldwide.

According to horticulture officials, the credit of a rise in the demand of Pakistani mangoes goes to exporters who worked untiringly and Pakistan commercial attaches in European embassies launched an aggressive campaign via twitter and other social media outlets that is why a space for Pakistan mangoes was created in the world market.

The first mango consignment has successfully landed in China in the second week of August since the corona lockdown. Pakistan's premium varieties like Chaunsa, Sindhri and Anwar Ratol are most liked in the Middle East, because of their special flavor and aroma, mango growers said.

All Pakistan Fruits and Vegetable Exporters Association chief patron Mian Waheed Ahmed has estimated the country has exported more than 125, 000 tonnes of mango during the current season for $72 million.

Talking to The News he said, the government had fixed an export target of 80, 000 tons for 2020 keeping in view of Covid-19 challenge but the APFVA has effectively managed to increase the export target from 80, 000 to 125, 000 tonnes of mangoes bringing an increase of 45,000 tons by adopting aggressive strategy coupled with timely decisions taken by the federal government.

Mian Waheed has estimated an additional export of 25, 000 tonnes of mangoes is expected in the next one and a half month till the closing of mango season. The current mango season was one of the most difficult seasons in the history of mango export, however the APFVA translated the stiff challenges of the coronavirus pandemic into a unique opportunities by adopting appropriate and realistic strategies including switching export of mangoes to sea and land routes after the Airlines had shut down their flight operations, he said.

Growers said Japan was the first friendly country that allowed temporary import of mangoes from Pakistan in July last in a bid to support and strengthen Pakistan's agriculture. The Japanese government also eased inspection of mango and clearance through Japanese experts, expanding export of agricultural products, and investment in the food processing sector. Normally, the Japanese government sent its inspectors to Pakistan and other mango exporting countries for quality check and clearance before allowing imports into Japan, they added. However, the APFVA patron-in-chief said Covid-19 had penetrated across the globe before the commencement of mango season this year. The demand for fruits went down considerably after lockdowns, closure of all markets, suspension of flights by the airlines creating logistic issues.

He said President Arif Alvi then convened a meeting which decided to launch an aggressive promotion of Pakistani mangoes through Pakistani missions abroad by sending “gift of mangoes' to all heads of states to promote the product to improve diplomatic ties, he said. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organised mango promotion activities in 24 cities around the world through Pakistani missions.

Thirty heads of States of various countries were sent “gift of Pakistani mangoes” at an official level, he added. He said Afghanistan emerged as top importer of Pakistan mangoes during the current season while the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Oman emerged as big international markets for Pakistan mangoes. The mangoes weighed 33,000 tons exported to UAE followed by Iran 17,956 tons and Oman 11, 459 tons, respectively, he added.

The APFVA raised voices against closure of international borders by Iran and Afghanistan and the Ministry of National Food Security & Research and the Foreign Ministry solved the matter in 72 hours.

He largely appreciated cooperation from the government and, adding, “If such form of cooperation continues the country can enhance mango export to 200,000 tonnes while export volume of the value-added products of mangoes will also be enhanced to $ 350 million within three years.