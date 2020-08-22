Portugal to support MCI in Islamabad beautification

Islamabad : Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, Paulo Neves Pocinho met with the Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz here on Thursday. Matters of mutual interests discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Paulo Neves Pocinho extended his goodwill gesture to Pakistan and expressed keen interest in continuing friendly relations in future as well.

He said that there is no denying of the fact that Islamabad is a very beautiful city, but its beauty and greenery can be enhanced further. Portugal is all set to support MCI in its projects for the beautification of the city, he added.

The Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz said at the occasion that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Portugal, both in the bilateral context as well as within the framework of European Union. Pakistan is emerging as one of the attractive destinations for tourists.

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is committed to enhance the beauty of the capital city, he added. Sheikh Ansar Aziz welcomed the Ambassador and invited him to visit Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) next time. Sheikh Ansar Aziz also presented souvenir and gifts to the ambassador.