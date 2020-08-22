Man injured in blast dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARACHINAR: A man, who had sustained injuries in a blast in Turi market on 23 July, succumbed to his wounds. It may be recalled that 16 people mostly daily wagers had sustained injuries in the blast. They had asked the government to compensate them. The man identified as Rajab Ali was among the injured. The residents said that he belonged to a poor family and did not have the resources to receive proper treatment.