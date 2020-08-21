Kiwi plantation in Potohar region

Rawalpindi :: A tree plantation campaign and a project on ‘Evaluation and Introduction of some Exotic Kiwi Cultivars’ was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Prof. Dr Qamar Zaman on its Koont Research Farm, here on Thursday, which is being funded by the Punjab Agriculture Research Board under the vision of Prime Minister Clean Green Pakistan.

The main purpose of this project is to climatize the Kiwi plants according to the Potohar region which can be a highly valuable and profitable for the locals. All Dean, Directors and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.