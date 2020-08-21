Proposal to repeal Punjab Privatisation Board Act approved

LAHORE:Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business has approved legal amendments proposed by various departments, including repealing Punjab Privatisation Board Act.

The approval was given in the 32nd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business that was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat. Provincial Ministers Raja Yasir Humayun, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Timur Ahmed Khan, Senior Member Board of Revenue,

Secretary Law and other relevant officers also attended.

The meeting approved a number of legal amendments proposed by various departments. The committee approved the proposal to repeal the Punjab Privatisation Board Act and directed the Board of Revenue to consult with all stakeholders on the proposal to amend the Private Trusts Act. The committee postponed the proposal for extension of lease of 106 kanals of government land given to Sultan Foundation in Chak No 326-JB, Toba Tek Singh District for further consideration.

Approving the proposal for MoU between Punjab Board of Revenue and Federal Board of Revenue for data sharing, the Cabinet Committee directed the Punjab Forest Department to consult with the Revenue Department for transfer of land for the installation of air defence equipment in Murree.

The meeting approved a new policy 2020 for the promotion and examination of students in the situation of COVID-19 and postponed the proposal for formation of Miners Welfare Board and Mines Labour Housing Board for further consideration.