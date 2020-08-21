Scammers’ spam

Fraudsters are creating scam text messages with fake information about game shows. They send messages and even call and promise big prizes against a nominal payment. Recently, I received a voice message on WhatsApp in which a person claimed that he was working at a popular private channel and told me that I’ve won around Rs1 million and a car in a lucky draw. He asked me to call on a number for more information.

I ignored the message. However, the incident made me think about a few things. In Pakistan all mobile phone numbers are registered. The relevant authorities do not issue numbers to customers without an ID card. If all numbers are registered with the government, why are the PTA and FIA unable to trace these scammers?

Khalid Khan

Swat