Supreme Court seeks supporting material in contempt case against Iftikhar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought affidavit in evidence along with all the supporting documents, material, recovered from Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza, the alleged contemnor who had used derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the judiciary in a video that went viral in June.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard contempt case against Agha Iftikharuddin. Deputy Attorney General Sohail Mehmood presented before the court a list of witnesses against the alleged contemnor.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed observed that affidavit in evidence along with all the supporting documents and material recovered from the alleged contemnor should be produced before the court. The judge further observed that the accused had committed contempt of court, however, he would be ensured fair trial in the matter.

The court directed Deputy Attorney General Sohail Mehmood to produce affidavit in evidence along with all the supporting documents recovered so far from the alleged contemnor and adjourned further hearing till after 10th of Muharram.

The court had indicted the alleged contemnor on July 15 in the contempt case. He however on July 17 had requested the Supreme Court to halt contempt of court proceeding against him till the conclusion of the trial court in case. Earlier, the court had expressed dissatisfaction over the two replies submitted by the alleged contemner.