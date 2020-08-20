Release of Editor-in-Chief demanded

PESHAWAR: The journalist community demanded the release of the Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his arrest on Wednesday.

The protesters converged at the lawn in the Khyber Super Market outside offices of the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to voice anger at the long detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

They were carrying banners and placards which condemned the victimisation of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, the Jang Group and anti-media policies of the government.

Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Farmanullah Jan, Ihtesham Toru and others addressed the protesters.

The speakers said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been under detention for over five months in a property case on charges, which were under question.

They said the government was adopting anti-media policies and steps.

The speakers said the media houses with an independent policy were facing the wrath of the rulers and the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman explained the mindset of those in the government.

The protesters said the arrest of the Jang Group chief was illegal and unconstitutional as there was nothing wrong with the property deal, which had been used to put him under detention.

The speakers alleged the government was pressuring the Jang Group through various means in a bid to force it to quit its independent policy of news coverage, but they hoped all these efforts would fail.

They appealed to the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the unjust detention of the Jang Group chief and provide justice to him.