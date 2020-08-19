China grants its first Covid-19 vaccine patent

SINGAPORE: The Chinese government has granted China's first COVID-19 vaccine patent, Singapore's Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported. The vaccine candidate, referred to as Ad5-nCoV, is co-developed by a research team led by Chen Wei, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering and researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences, as well as Chinese biopharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics, the report said Monday.