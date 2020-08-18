NAB likely to summon Usman Buzdar today

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau is likely to summon Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in person on Tuesday in a liquor licence inquiry after the bureau interrogated the CM’s Principal Secretary Raheel Siddiqui and former DG Excise and Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal for five hours.

The bureau on Monday also interrogated Jamil Abbasi, one of the owners of the Unicorn Prestigious Hotel which had acquired the liquor licence. The News has learnt that after interrogating the three persons, the bureau decided to summon Buzdar on Tuesday in person to confront him with statements given by Raheel, Ashraf and Abbasi. However, officially the bureau has not confirmed it that it has summoned Buzdar on Tuesday. It is confirmed that Raheel Siddiqui has been summoned again on Tuesday.