Mohenjo Daro Express starts chugging again

The Pakistan Railways resumed 213 Up Mohenjo Daro Express on Monday from the City Station Karachi with major modifications.

According to a press statement issued by the Pakistan Railways, prior to the suspension of the train operation almost five months ago due to COVID-19, it was destined for the ML-II track between Kotri and Rohri via Sehwan, Dadu, Larkana, Shikarpur and Sukkur.

The restored Mohenjo Daro Express will now travel between Karachi and Multan, thereby travelling on the ML-I path from Karachi to Kotri and the ML-II path from Kotri to Multan through Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Rajanpur, DG Khan and Muzaffargarh.

Monday’s departed train from the City Station Karachi comprised seven economy class coaches with a cumulative seating capacity of 616 passengers. The press statement said that the increase in the initial and final stations of the train will be enormously beneficial to labourers and workers from interior Sindh and southern Punjab working in Karachi, as it provides them with the cheapest option for journey between their native places and Karachi.

Talking to the media at the revival of the train service, Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak said that Mohenjo Daro Express was not a new train but its route had been elongated primarily as a public facilitation step.

“Though the train will take almost 24 hours between Karachi and Multan, it offers the cheapest possible fare of Rs920 per berth for a journey of approximately 1,000 kilometers,”

he said.