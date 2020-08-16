India’s Dhoni retires from international cricket

NEW DELHI: M.S. Dhoni on Saturday retired from India´s national team ending one of the most heralded international cricket careers ever.

The 39-year-old wicketkeeper batsman is India´s most successful captain having won the World Cup, the inaugural T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

Dubbed ´Captain Cool´ because of his unflappable style, Dhoni is also one of India´s best loved sports personalities and his fans have been dreading this decision for months.