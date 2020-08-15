close
Sat Aug 15, 2020
August 15, 2020

Court stays execution road project

Peshawar

August 15, 2020

MANSEHRA: The residents of Ghanool and its adjoining localities have got stay order from a local court against the execution of Sawan road the ground-breaking of which was performed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister at Shogran tourist resort last month.

“The length of this important road, which is approved by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under its tourism promotion strategy, is reduced from 14km distance to 9km paving the way to embezzle the funds meant for this project,” Sardar Mohsin Ali, one of petitioners, told reporters here on Friday.

A group of people from Ghanool valley led by Mohsin Ali said that heads of over 70 households had moved the local court and got statuesque against execution of the road project. “The court has summoned MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan, MPA Ahmad Hussain Shah, deputy commissioner Mansehra, contractor and communication and works departments chief engineer on August 18,” he added.

