Class 1-5 uniform curriculum in April next

Islamabad:Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has announced that the Class 1-5 uniform curriculum would be launched across the country in April 2021.

“That single national syllabus will apply to all schools in Pakistan,” he said in a tweet. The minister said the uniform curriculum for 6-8 grades would be launched in 2022 and for 9-12 grades in 2023. He said the pre-1-5 grades single national curriculum was available on his ministry’s website.

"This curriculum is prepared after an unprecedented consultative process with every stakeholder. Feedbacks & suggestions are welcome," he said. The minister said names of curriculum experts and educationist, who had been part of consultations on the single national syllabus, were being posted on the ministry's official website.