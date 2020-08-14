King Salman greets Alvi on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a message of felicitation to Pakistan’s President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday, congratulating him on the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan that will be celebrated today (Friday), foreign media reported. The king reached out to the Pakistani head of the state on behalf of his government and people of Saudi Arabia, wishing him good health and praying for the progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki also recorded an Independence Day message in Urdu that went viral on social media.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always enjoyed cordial relations with each other.