Man kills sister and cousin

SUKKUR: A man in Jacobabad shot dead his sister and a cousin on the pretext of having illicit relations. Reports said that in village Achar Brohi in Jacobabad, accused Ghulam Hussain, along with Javeed and Kadir Bakhash Brohi, shot dead their 20-year-old cousin Wakeel Ahmed Brohi and later in the presence of their mother, shot dead their 16-year-old sister Fozia by declaring her Kari with the deceased. Reports said that the accused later managed to escape while the Jacobabad Police shifted the bodies to a Jacobabad hospital for autopsy but failed in arresting the accused. Reports said that in Jacobabad, Karo-Kari has claimed 24 innocent lives, including 15 women and nine men. Seventeen Karo-kari cases of double murders also happened.