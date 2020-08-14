Ties with China to grow, says governor

PESHAWAR Governor Shah Farman on Thursday said China was the time-tested friend of Pakistan and hoped the relations between the two countries would grow in future.

“We as a nation have always found the People’s Republic of China as a trusted friend and every Pakistani is proud of this,” he told a gathering during his visit to the China-Window. The event was organised in connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan. The governor mentioned the role of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor-oriented projects and said, “With every passing day, the economic activities are gaining momentum and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is no exception.”

The CPEC, he remarked, is bound to bring economic prosperity in the lives of the respective people as well. Shah Farman said the establishment of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Indian Sub-continent was a must which later one become their national identity.

He said this fact should be accepted by opponents of the division of Indian continent as well. Paying rich tributes to the Father of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the governor said: “He indeed had made the nation proud of his achievements by enabling them to lead their lives in line with their aspirations and with dignity”.

Today, he remarked, what the world observes in the shape of discriminatory treatment on part of Indian government towards its minorities, especially the Muslim community in India, offers sufficient justification as far as the creation of Pakistan is concerned. The miserable life condition of minorities in India whose just rights are usurped daily further strengthens the stance, which had been vocally and successfully pursued by the leaders and workers of the Pakistan Movement.

Contrary to that, the governor said, the rights of minorities in Pakistan are constitutionally guaranteed. He welcomed the good gesture of the brotherly neighbouring country, People’s Republic of China to actively share the Independence Day pleasantries of the Pakistanis and said China is a time tested friend of Pakistan.

Shah Farman welcomed the establishment of the China Window in Peshawar and termed it an achievement. Earlier, the governor went around various sections and galleries of the China Window. He cut a cake to mark the Independence Day celebrations.