Terrorists regrouping in parts of KP: Mian Iftikhar

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that terrorists are regrouping in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government should take a decisive action against them.

Talking to media at an event held in connection with the marking of Babrra tragedy here, the ANP leader said that the government must take the audio statement of Ihsanullah Ihsan, the ex-spokesperson for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) serious and take steps to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He said that peaceful people should not be left at the mercy of terrorists and criminals and that the law enforcing agencies should take action against them. Earlier, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Aimal Wali Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Shakil Bashir Khan Umarzai and a large number of party workers offered fateha for the departed souls of Babrra victims after Khatm-e-Quran at the historic Ghazi Gul Baba mosque.

Mian Iftikhar said that collusion of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Niazi had exposed as it had started illegal arrest of innocent people, particularly of politicians.