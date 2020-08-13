56 PML-N workers sent on judicial remand

LAHORE:A judicial magistrate Wednesday sent to jail 56 PML-N workers on 14-day judicial remand who were arrested outside NAB Lahore office after a clash between police and PML-N workers.

Police produced the accused before the court and sought their physical remand to carry out investigation. However, the court refused the plea and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. Meanwhile, the legal team of the PML-N has moved an application seeking bail of the party workers. The court sought record from Chuhng police for today in this regard.

It is also learnt that an application has been moved before an additional district and sessions court by Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar seeking registration of a criminal case against Prime Minister Imran Khan, NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal and Lahore NAB DG Saleem Shahzad for hatching a conspiracy against him, his wife and party workers. The court on this application has sought record from Chuhng police station by August 18.