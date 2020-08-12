close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
Abdul Majid Bhatti
August 12, 2020

I made Imran Khan PM, claims Miandad

ISLAMABAD: Legendary cricketer Javed Miandad says he was the driving force for Imran Khan in cricket. In an interview on his YouTube channel Tuesday, the former Pakistan captain said actually he was the captain of Imran Khan. He said he will join politics and tell people what is real politics? He explained that after joining politics he will call a spade a spade. Javed Miandad, a member of the World Cup winning team in 1992, said he made Imran Khan the prime minister, but it seems he has lost Continued on page 8

