Local tribe stakes claim to disputed Bara land

BARA: Staking a claim to the disputed land in Mandikas area in Bara, the elders of Malikdinkhel tribe on Monday said they would not allow anybody to occupy it.

Speaking at a press conference here, the elders including Suhbat Khan Afridi, Saleh Mohammad, Mohammad Saleem and others alleged that the Sipah tribe was trying to occupy their land in Mandikas area in Bara.

“We express concern over the incident involving the uprooting of the saplings,” Suhbat Afridi said. He claimed that they had taken stay order from the court but the Sipah tribe members were trying to occupy their land. “It is a contempt of court,” he declared.

“We convened several jirgas to resolve the dispute but in vain,” Saleh Muhammad claimed. He said that Malikdinkhel was a peace-loving tribe and did not want tussle with other tribe.

They asked the chief minister and other relevant departments to take action against the people from the Sipah tribe and solve the dispute peacefully.