COAS to visit Saudi Arabia next week

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be visiting Saudi Arabia next week to have in-depth and extensive discussion with the Royal leadership including Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman about the subjects of mutual interest of the two countries. The visit will have conspicuous significance in the backdrop of the developments in the region. Ambassador of Saudi Arabia for Pakistan Admiral Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy visited the COAS on Monday and had discussion about the subjects of mutual interest of brotherly countries. It has been officially stated that the matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting. In the meanwhile diplomatic sources told The News that General Qamar Bajwa who is widely respected in Saudi Arabia will have discussion about the developments in Afghanistan while he will also brief his hosts about the situation prevailing in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) especially annexation of the disputed area more than one years ago and unleashing indescribable brutalities towards them. General Bajwa will also perform Umra during his stay in the Kingdom and the sources have hinted that he would also have a meeting with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz. The diplomatic sources are hopeful that recently cropped misunderstanding between the two strategic partners on account of some assertions would be subsided as the result of the upcoming visit of General Bajwa to Saudi Arabia. The sources said that the General also had brief discussion with Ambassador Admiral Nawaf Saeed Al-Malikiy about his plan to visit the Kingdom in few days.