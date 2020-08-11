City giving festive look

Rawalpindi:The city has started giving a festive look as national flags have been put up at chowks and rooftops in every nook and corner ahead of the Independence Day.

Apart from flags, badges, posters, streamers, hats, wigs and specially designed clothes now the green-and-white colored face masks are also getting popular among the youngsters. The green and white t-shirts displaying popular slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Jashn-e-Azaadi’ have also become hot-selling products in the city. A number of taxi and rickshaw drivers have also hoisted the national flag on their vehicles.

With the city wearing a festive look the people are also placing advance booking orders for bicolor cakes to celebrate the Independence Day at their homes. Azra Kashif, a housewife, said “Our family members living inside and outside Pakistan will arrange an online get-together on Independence Day. We will decorate our rooms with green flags, posters and buntings and cut bicolor cakes to mark this auspicious occasion.”

A large number of stalls carrying flags, badges, buntings, t-shirts, toys and other accessories have also been set up in all commercial areas of the city. It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government has allowed shopping malls and commercial markets to remain open according to the schedule and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced by the relevant authorities. Naveed Iqbal, a roadside vendor, said the people especially children and youngsters come in large numbers to buy flags and stickers to decorate their bikes and motor vehicles.

Interestingly, the China-made specially designed products in particular reference with the Independence Day are attracting the customers with their artistic look and prettiness.