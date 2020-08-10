Forceful plantation: Locals in Bara uproot saplings over land dispute

BARA: Locals of Mandi Kas area of Khyber Agency's Bara on Sunday uprooted saplings from a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lawmaker's plantation campaign, claiming they were "forcefully planted on private land".

Chaos ensued immediately after PTI lawmaker Iqbal Afridi's campaign — part of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami initiative being commemorated on the Tiger Force Day — concluded and residents of the area arrived at the site to remove the newly-planted trees. One of the men who uprooted dozens of plants said the drive had been "forcefully" carried out on "private land" belonging to the locals. In comments shortly afterwards, MNA Afridi admitted that the plantation campaign had been carried out on private property. "The locals were angry over the unauthorised tree plantation campaign," the lawmaker said over telephone. "We're trying to negotiate with them." However, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mahmood Aslam said there was dispute between two groups over land owned by the Sipah tribe. "One of the groups gave permission for the plantation drive; the other uprooted them," he said. Aslam added that authorities were reviewing the situation in order to proceed with legal action over the matter. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, on the other hand, has taken notice of the incident and ordered action against those responsible for uprooting the newly-planted trees.