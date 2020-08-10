tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Little Art has announced the conduct of 12th Lahore International Children's Film Festival (LICFF), presenting in collaboration with 20 national and international organisations. As many as 158 films from 24 countries in 16 languages would be screened during the event which would run from August 21 to November 21, 2020. Discussion sessions and workshops with national and international filmmakers would also be held.