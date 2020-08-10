10 more lose battle to coronavirus in Sindh

COVID-19 claimed 10 more lives, with new 303 coronavirus cases surfacing during the last 24 hours in the province, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday.

Of the 303 new cases, 103 are from Karachi. The chief minister said the province’s death toll from the viral disease had hit 2,272 and the total number of cases had reached 123,849 in Sindh.

On the positive side, he said the majority of COVID-19 patients had defeated the virus in the province.

Currently, he added, 5,836 people were infected with the novel coronavirus. He said 5,460 of them were at homes, 370 at hospitals and six at isolation centres. According to him, the condition of 206 patients is critical, including 45 who are on ventilators.