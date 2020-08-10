Ko surges clear at LPGA Marathon Classic

WASHINGTON: A late flurry of birdies left Lydia Ko in pole position at the LPGA Marathon Classic on Saturday as the former world number surged into a four-shot lead heading into the final round.

The 23-year-old New Zealand star rattled off two birdies in her final three holes to card a three-under-par 68 and move to 16-under at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio.

It was the second straight day that Ko finished strongly. On Friday, Ko had birdied the 17th and 18th holes to move into a one-stroke second round lead with a six-under-par 65.

Ko later revealed that she had been bothered by a sore back during her round.

“It started hurting a little bit,” Ko said. “I think the key for me tomorrow is even if it doesn’t feel 100%, just to go out there and hit it confidently and aggressively.

“Even though the pain is there I feel like when I hit it hard, my body is not flinching over that area. I just have to not worry about it.”

After a day of low scoring in the second round, the field found the going tougher on Saturday with pin positions making for a more challenging set-up.

After two birdies and a bogey in her first six holes, Ko went on a run of nine consecutive pars before she began to pull away down the stretch with her late birdies.

That left her four clear of Danielle Kang, who battled to a one-under-par 70 after a round that included three birdies and two bogeys.

Kang was unhappy with her failure to make the most of several birdie chances that presented themselves during her round.