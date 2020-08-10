‘PTI envisions pollution-free Pakistan’

LANDIKOTAL: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s vision was to ensure a green and pollution-free Pakistan for the coming generations.

Qadri formally kicked off a plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the lawn of the deputy commissioner’s house, where PTI activists, civil administration officials, and minorities’ MPA Wilson Wazir were also present. Speaking at the ceremony, the minister said it was a moral obligation to plant trees and Islam also teaches every Muslim to plant trees and earn blessings of Allah.

Qadri said that 0.1 million saplings would be planted in Bara, Jamrud and Landikotal. The minister said every citizen should contribute to the plantation drive, adding that THE students of schools, colleges, universities and madrassas should be motivated to plant at least five saplings. Regarding the much-awaited and frequently revised Shalman water scheme, the minister said that Landikotal residents would hear good news about the formal opening of the scheme.

He lamented restrictions at the Torkham border and said that revenue being generated at the border had dropped from billions to millions of rupees. However, he added that business activities at Torkham would get a boost in coming months. He said that PTI wanted to maintain friendly ties with Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries. Earlier, the federal minister inspected construction work on Kharghali Sports Complex and inaugurated a 3km Landikotal bazaar-Kharghali road that cost Rs33 million.