Death of prisoner: Family demands FIR against jail authorities

LANDIKOTAL: The family members of a man, who died in Peshawar Central Prison due to alleged torture, have threatened to stage protests if a first information report (FIR) was not registered against the jail authorities within three days.

Flanked by relatives and children of the deceased, his brother Ikramullah told reporters on Saturday that Rehmanullah was innocent and arrested in a fake case concerning hashish four years ago. He said they were poor and had no money to sue the case in the court. Ikram said Rehmanullah was severely beaten up and police had allegedly used iron rods to torture him. “Signs of torture were visible on the legs and hands of my brother (Rehmanullah), who later died of bleeding in the jail,” Ikram alleged. He added that in the past four years, his case could not be started in the court but he was languishing in jail.

Ikram said his family did not know why his disabled brother was killed in the jail because he was not involved in any heinous crime. He said that with the help of a local lawyer, they would go to a court and sue the jail authorities for the murder of his brother. The family members appealed to IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, CCPO Peshawar Muhammad Ali Gandapur and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take notice of the incident. They also threatened that if the FIR not registered in three days, the family would stage protests outside Peshawar jail and Peshawar Press Club.