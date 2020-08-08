close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

Bilawal shares HRW report

Top Story

Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday shared the report of Human Rights Watch (HRW) on his social media account and slammed the government by alleging that it loved to quote the HRW on the Kashmir issue but not on Pakistan's internal human rights abuses.

The PPP leader’s statement came in light of the recent report of the HRW on human rights abuses allegedly being carried out by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “Human rights watch calls out NAB political victimisation of political parties & media. Mentions Saad Rafique, Mir Shakeel-ur-Rahman, myself and my father. We love to quote @hrw on Kashmir but ignore them on Pakistan,” he wrote on Twitter.

