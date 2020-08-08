Kashmir under dictatorship for past year: Priyanka Gandhi

ISLAMABAD: In India, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says Jammu and Kashmir has been under dictatorship for the past one year.

In a tweet, she said BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) was trampling democracy, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, another senior Congress leader Palaniappan Chidambaram has called upon all political parties in India to think about the virtual prison that Kashmiris are living in for the past one year.

In a series of tweets, he said: “The world is watching the brazen denial of human rights in India and country’s record as a free and democratic country is diminishing every day.”

Separately, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) expressed deep concern over the current situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The UNSC, which met at the request of Pakistan on the occasion of completion of one year of Indian illegal actions to abrogate special status of occupied territory, was briefed on the current situation in the valley, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.

The closed-door meeting was presided over by Ambassador of Indonesia.

The Security Council members expressed the hope that relevant parties would exercise restraint and properly resolve relevant issues through dialogue to jointly maintain regional peace and stability.

Chinese envoy to the UN, Zhang Jun, underlined that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from the past and should be resolved peacefully in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement.