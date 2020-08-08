LAC re-launches ‘Roshan Sitaray’ online

LAHORE:THE Lahore Arts Council has re-launched its monthly literary and cultural session "Roshan Sitaray" online through Zoom due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the first episode of the programme, in which Ajoka Institute Director Nirvan Nadeem shared his experiences and observations of his artistic journey with the audience. Sumera Khalil moderated the session.

On the occasion, Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi said the programme aimed to encourage the youth to be skilled. She said that in the session "Roshan Sitaray" Alhamra invited young people who had achieved great success in any field of practical life. The purpose of this programme was to create a spirit of struggle in the youth so that a positive competitive environment could be developed in the society, she added.

Ajoka Institute Director Nirwan Nadeem started his talk by saying that there was an immense passion for acting. Based on his personal experience, Nirvana told that he always made the obstacles his strength. In response to a question, Nirwan said that art should not be limited to any one class, it should be for everyone. Addressing the youth at the end of the programme, Nirwan said that passion, struggle and awareness of technical skills were the secrets of success, by following which our youth can improve their future. The programme was broadcast live on the Lahore Arts Council's website and Facebook page, which was liked by a large number of viewers.

PU, Chinese university sing MoU: Punjab University (PU) and Hebei Foreign Studies University (HFSU), China, Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The MoU is focused on student exchange, short-term exchange, training of faculty, joint programmes, cultural programmes, Chinese language courses, joint seminars and workshops.

The MoU was signed by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad and HFSU President Prof Sun Jianzhong.Tevta signs MoU: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and a private company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train 150 students under ''Azadi Programme.''

A ceremony was organised in this regard here on Friday. The students would get training in Commerce Skill Development, said a press release. Addressing the occasion through video link, Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique said that in the wake of COVID-19, e-learning opportunities were being provided to youths, adding that this course was also a part of the recently made Tevta's e-learning division which was providing opportunities to thousands of students through digitization. TEVTA Chief Operating Officer Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and CEO of the private company, Bilal Hussain, signed the MoU. MPA Aisha Nawaz was also present.